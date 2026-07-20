Fort Wayne police arrest 20-year-old accused in string of burglaries

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — A 20-year-old Fort Wayne man is facing multiple felony burglary charges after police say he was responsible for a string of break-ins over several months.

According to our news partners, 21Alive, the Fort Wayne Police Department has charged David Lee Arrington Jr. with 11 counts of burglary. If convicted on all counts, the charges carry a combined maximum sentence of up to 66 years in prison.

Investigators believe Arrington was behind a series of burglaries in and around the Southgate Shopping Plaza. Police said officers took him into custody after spotting him in the area while he allegedly appeared to be scouting potential businesses for another burglary.

Arrington later admitted to investigators that he was involved in the burglaries. Court records indicate the alleged break-ins occurred between April and July, although a probable cause affidavit had not been released as of Monday afternoon.

Arrington is scheduled to make his initial court appearance on Thursday.