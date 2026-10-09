South Whitley man arrested in child sexual abuse material investigation

SOUTH WHITLEY, Ind. (WOWO) — Indiana State Police arrested a 38-year-old South Whitley man following an investigation into alleged possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material.

Ryan Michel was arrested Oct. 8 by detectives with the Indiana State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. He faces two counts of possession of child sexual abuse material and one count of distribution of child sexual abuse material, according to state police.

Investigators began looking into the case after receiving tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The investigation led to a search warrant at a residence in South Whitley.

Michel was taken to the Whitley County Jail and booked into custody.

The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, South Whitley Police Department, Whitley County Prosecutor’s Office and Homeland Security Investigations assisted with the investigation.

The Indiana State Police oversees the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, which investigates allegations of online sexual exploitation and enticement of children.

Anyone who wants to report suspected online exploitation, solicitation or enticement involving children can find resources through the Indiana ICAC Task Force website.

The charges are allegations. Michel is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.