Indiana looks to expand economic impact of sports industry

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO) — Indiana is looking to expand the economic impact of sports through investments in tourism, athletic facilities and regional development projects, Gov. Mike Braun’s administration announced.

Sports tourism generates more than $400 million annually in Indiana, according to the state. The industry also supports more than 90,000 jobs, Braun said.

The state’s regional economic development strategy includes using sports-related projects to attract visitors, encourage private investment and create jobs.

One example is a planned 300,000-square-foot sports and leadership complex focused on girls in Newton County in northwestern Indiana. The project, supported by Indiana Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative, or READI 2.0, funding, is expected to create 1,000 jobs and include 16 courts and fields, along with a championship arena.

In southern Indiana, READI funding is supporting an expansion at a YMCA in Washington County. The project includes a 14,000-square-foot community center with sports, group exercise, youth and teen programs, and child care spaces.

Other projects receiving READI support include:

NexusPark in Columbus: The state provided $6 million through READI 1.0 and another $1 million through READI 2.0 for an expansion of the health, wellness and recreation campus at the former FairOaks Mall. The development includes an indoor sports facility and improvements to outdoor ball diamonds.

The state provided $6 million through READI 1.0 and another $1 million through READI 2.0 for an expansion of the health, wellness and recreation campus at the former FairOaks Mall. The development includes an indoor sports facility and improvements to outdoor ball diamonds. Indiana Sports Complex in Shelbyville: The state provided $2.5 million in READI funding for a planned $21 million indoor multipurpose sports facility at Blue River Memorial Park. A feasibility analysis projected about 140,000 annual visitors, 26,000 hotel room nights and $30 million in annual regional economic impact at full operation.

The state also pointed to Andretti’s decision to locate its global headquarters in Fishers. The project is expected to support work in engineering, research and development, technology and other skilled fields, in addition to racing and tourism.

Indiana’s sports landscape includes professional and semi-professional teams, college athletics, motorsports and youth and amateur competitions.

More information about the state’s regional development initiative is available at IndianaREADI.com.