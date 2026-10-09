Indiana warns disaster survivors about assistance fraud

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO) — Indiana officials are warning survivors of the August 2026 disaster about fraud involving state and federal disaster assistance.

The Indiana Department of Homeland Security (IDHS) says state disaster relief funds are intended for eligible applicants to help individuals and families recover from disasters. The state says it will pursue improperly or fraudulently obtained funds to the fullest extent allowed by law.

Under Indiana law, the department can inspect and audit properties that received financial assistance for up to 3 years. People found to have improperly received or spent funds could be required to repay the money and related recovery costs.

IDHS says it will work with local, state and federal agencies to investigate suspected fraud. That includes working with Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita on civil actions to recover state funds and coordinating with law enforcement on potential criminal charges.

Officials also warn survivors that help with disaster assistance applications is available for free. Applicants should be cautious of anyone offering to complete paperwork for a fee. Spending assistance on ineligible expenses could trigger an audit and legal consequences.

Survivors can report suspected federal disaster assistance fraud by emailing StopFEMAFraud@fema.dhs.gov. Suspected fraud involving state disaster relief funds can be reported to IDHSSDRFfraud@dhs.in.gov.

People who need help with a Federal Emergency Management Agency application can call 1-800-621-3362. Those seeking help starting a State Disaster Relief Fund application can call Indiana 2-1-1 or text IN211HELP to 898211.

In-person assistance is also available. Survivors can find locations through the August 2026 Disaster Resource Hub.