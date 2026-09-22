State audit finds problems with Michigan program designed to train workers for better jobs

LANSING, Mich. (WOWO) — A Michigan program designed to help workers gain new skills and credentials spent more than $59 million on training that auditors said did not meet the program’s requirements, including basic orientation and onboarding for new employees.

The finding comes from the first state performance audit of Michigan’s Going Pro Talent Fund, which was released September 17 by the Michigan Office of the Auditor General. The audit examined the Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity’s administration of the program and its oversight of regional agencies responsible for managing grants.

Going Pro was created to provide competitive grants to employers for workforce training, including programs designed to improve worker skills, productivity, leadership and retention. The program is administered by the Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity through Michigan Works! agencies.

Between 2022 and 2025, the program awarded $182.5 million to 3,296 businesses, with an average award of about $55,400. About half of the funding went to manufacturers, according to Bridge Michigan.

The audit found roughly one-third of the money did not comply with established credential requirements.

Auditors said some of the money went toward basic training that was not eligible under the program, including orientation and onboarding for newly hired employees. The audit cited examples involving manufacturers and a nursing home that received funding to cover the wages of new workers during their initial training.

The audit said that because some funding went to training that did not meet the program’s requirements, some of 2,245 applications that were denied — representing about $93 million in requested funding — potentially could have qualified for awards instead.

The audit also criticized oversight by the Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity and regional Michigan Works! agencies, including weaknesses in documentation and record keeping.

Rep. Ann Bollin, R-Brighton, told Bridge Michigan that taxpayers expect the money to be used consistently with the program’s purpose.

“Taxpayers are investing tens of millions of dollars in this program each year and they expect those resources to be used effectively and consistent with the program’s purpose,” Bollin said. “This report shows substantial improvements are needed.”

The Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity disputed several of the audit’s conclusions.

Mike Murray, a department spokesperson, said the agency has been working on a more formalized internal review manual and identifying improvements to record keeping. He described Going Pro as “a nationally recognized, highly valued and cost-effective upskilling method.”

The department also defended reimbursements that did not result in formal credentials, arguing that on-the-job training is a nationally recognized method of developing workers’ skills even when it does not produce a credential.

Auditors disagreed with that interpretation and suggested the Legislature clarify what qualifies as basic training under the program. The audit noted that the Legislature has not authorized Going Pro funds to pay for basic training.

The program has remained popular among businesses and has received support from advocates who want to expand workforce training, even as its state funding has declined.

The 2027 state budget, which begins October 1, provides $14.4 million for Going Pro. The program received $32 million the previous year, according to Bridge Michigan.

The Michigan Auditor General’s office lists the Going Pro Talent Fund audit as a September 2026 completed performance audit under the Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity.

The audit’s findings put new scrutiny on how Michigan distributes workforce-development dollars at a time when state officials and lawmakers are looking for ways to increase worker skills and access to higher-paying jobs.