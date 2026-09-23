Huntington University student-made film earns Hollywood recognition

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WOWO) — A student-made film from Huntington University is earning recognition in Hollywood ahead of its theatrical release.

More than 40 Huntington University students worked on “Seniors,” a film about a troubled teenager who befriends an ornery veteran while completing community service at a retirement home.

The film premiered at the historic Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles and won the Grand Jury Prize at the Indiewood Film Festival.

“Seniors” features a cast that includes John Rhys-Davies, known for his roles in the “Indiana Jones” and “The Lord of the Rings” franchises, as well as Paris Brosnan, the son of actor Pierce Brosnan.

Much of the movie was filmed in and around Huntington, with hundreds of local residents participating as extras.

The project provided Huntington University students with experience working on a feature-length production while also bringing professional actors to northeast Indiana.

“Seniors” is scheduled to open in local theaters Oct. 23.