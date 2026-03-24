Study Names Indiana Among Top Fast Food States

FORT WAYNE, IND. (WOWO) A new national study is highlighting how common fast food restaurants are across the country, with Indiana ranking among the top states for access.

Indiana places sixth nationwide, with 46.37 fast food restaurants per 100,000 residents, according to Seating Masters. The ranking puts Indiana behind states like West Virginia, Kentucky and Kansas, which lead the nation in fast food density.

Researchers say the most common chains in Indiana include McDonald’s, Dairy Queen, and Burger King, reflecting national trends in quick-service dining.

The study points to significant regional differences, noting that states like West Virginia have nearly twice as many fast food restaurants per capita as lower-ranking states such as Vermont.

Analysts say the findings reflect a combination of population density, travel patterns, and consumer demand, particularly in Midwestern and Southern states where fast food access tends to be higher.