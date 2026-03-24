Indiana State Police Seize $500K in Meth During I-70 Stop

PUTNAM COUNTY, IND. (WOWO) A routine inspection on Interstate 70 led to a major drug seizure in western Indiana over the weekend.

Indiana State Police say troopers stopped a Freightliner semi near mile marker 41 in Putnam County, close to Cloverdale, to conduct a Department of Transportation compliance inspection, according to WXIN-TV.

During the inspection, troopers reported observing indicators of possible criminal activity, prompting a probable cause search of the vehicle.

Authorities say that search uncovered approximately 100 pounds of methamphetamine inside the trailer. Investigators estimate the drugs have a street value of around $500,000.

Police arrested the driver, 33-year-old Kemar Brown of San Bernardino, California, at the scene. He was taken to the Putnam County Jail, where he is being held on preliminary charges of dealing methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine.

Under Indiana law, dealing methamphetamine as a Level 2 felony carries a potential sentence of up to 30 years in prison, while possession as a Level 3 felony can result in up to 16 years.

State police say the investigation remains ongoing.