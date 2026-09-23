Teachers say Indiana’s bell-to-bell cellphone ban makes enforcement easier

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — According to 21Alive, Indiana teachers say the state’s new bell-to-bell cellphone ban is making it easier to keep personal devices out of classrooms, though educators say the law has also created some challenges.

According to the Indiana Capital Chronicle, Senate Enrolled Act 78 expanded Indiana’s restrictions on student cellphone use to cover the entire school day. The law took effect July 1 and applies to public and charter schools.

Schools can ban personal devices entirely or require students to keep them powered off and inaccessible until the end of the school day. Exceptions are allowed for emergencies, medical needs and certain accommodations included in a student’s Individualized Education Program or 504 plan.

Fort Wayne Community Schools had already tested a similar policy before the statewide requirement. The district began using magnetic-sealed pouches for students to store phones, smartwatches and earbuds during the school day.

FWCS Communications Manager Scott Murray told the Indiana Capital Chronicle the policy has taken pressure off teachers who previously had to repeatedly tell students to put their phones away. The district spent about $420,000 on Yondr pouches during the first year and another $120,000 on replacement pouches.

Carroll High School Principal Cleve Million said the new law has presented some challenges in advanced placement and dual-credit courses. Some students previously used their phones to scan QR codes for materials provided by university partners, requiring universities to develop alternative ways for students to access that content.

Other educators around Indiana reported fewer distractions and improved student engagement since the restrictions took effect.

Some schools have also adopted additional consequences for violations. At LaVille Jr.-Sr. High School near South Bend, a first offense results in a student’s phone being confiscated until the end of the day, while repeat violations can result in a $25 fine.

Educators said questions remain about exceptions and instructional uses of personal devices, but several teachers told the Indiana Capital Chronicle that having a statewide requirement has made cellphone policies easier to enforce consistently.