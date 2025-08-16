The Weekender

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne is alive and busy this weekend, as per usual. There is no shortage of things to do.

The Fort Wayne Tincaps are in town for 3 more games in this homestand, and only 9 games remain at home in the 2025 season. Next week, the team travels to Lake County, and the week following, they’ll play their final 6-game series at home against Dayton. Tickets are available for purchase here. If you can’t make it downtown, tune into the game on 1380 The Fan.

Concert season is still alive and well with the Indigo Girls and Melissa Etheridge rocking the Embassy Theater stage. With over 20 Grammy nominations and millions of albums sold between them, the Indigo Girls and Melissa Etheridge have defined a generation of rock and folk-fusion music.

Saturday, August 16, head down to Headwaters Park in downtown Fort Wayne for the 1st annual VetFest – a celebration of the men and women who wore our nation’s colors! They’ll have live music and a giveaway of many items, including a selection of purses and TinCaps season tickets.

Baseball fans heading to Parkview Field will want to find an alternate route to the game on Sunday because many streets downtown will be shut down for Open Streets. Open Streets Fort Wayne will return on Sunday, August 17th, 2025, from 12 – 4 PM. Join your friends or family as the city closes down 20+ blocks of Calhoun Street, allowing you to play, learn, discover, and more! This free community event is “people-powered” and provides participants with a safe space to bike, walk, and play. There will be activities for people of all ages and cultures to enjoy together with games, music, food, and much more.

Fort Wayne is never dull. Text your group chat or wrangle the kids and have some fun this weekend. As always, stay safe!