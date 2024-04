STATEWIDE– Part of the reason is that a price cycle, which caused prices to increase last week, has already taken place.

Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, says oil prices are also going down since the conflict between Iran and Israel is de-escalating.

DeHaan says the most expensive gas prices are in northwest Indiana because those counties are required to use reformulated gasoline, which is different than the rest of the state.