The Weekender

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Happy Valentine’s Day weekend to all who celebrate and even those who don’t.

Whether you’re celebrating with your significant other or attending a galentines or even a guyentines, yes I just made that up, this weekend has plenty of things to plan with your valentine of choice.

Starting strong at the Fort Wayne Zoo. If you’ve got nothing planned for valentines day yet, celebrate with a one-of-a-kind romantic evening at the Fort Wayne Zoo. This limited-seating dining experience runs February 12th through the 14th inside the tranquil Aquarium. Guests enjoy a gourmet four-course dinner, drinks, romantic music, a beautifully lit setting, and complimentary photos. Two seating’s are available nightly at 6 and 8 p.m. Tickets are $195 for members and $225 for non-members. Mini bouquets are also available for pre-purchase, because yes, flowers are essential for Valentines Day. Purchase tickets here.

If you’re in for something a little more whimsical try out the Love Notes Ballet presented by Fort Wayne Ballet.

Dancing may be the theme for the evening but maybe ballet isn’t your style, no hard feelings here. Check out Dirty Dancing in concert at The Embassy.

Headwaters Park Ice Rink is also open for this weekend and is a wonderful way to enjoy our warming trend and the sunshine.

If you and your partner are homebodies no shame in that game either, grab a blanket and some chocolate (yes, those are also a Valentine’s Day essentials) and turn on a good movie, or a bad movie, you do you.

Happy Valentines Day! Be safe and have fun!

See you next week!