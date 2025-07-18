The Weekender

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne and surrounding towns are jam-packed this weekend. Here’s what you don’t want to miss.

The weekend starts a day early this week with Pickle Fest being hosted on Thursday in St. Joe, Indiana. It’ll be three days of fun, including: Pickle Derby, Pickle Ice Cream, Live Entertainment, Pickle Eating Contest, Pickle Juice Contest, and so much more! FREE activities for the kids.

A Fort Wayne favorite takes the Stage at 8 p.m. on Friday at the Foellinger Theater: Pink Floyd tribute band Pink Droyd. Tickets range in price.

In need of some rays? Book your spot for Saturday’s Pedal, Paddle, Play event. A scavenger hunt on and along the rivers downtown. You could win the grand prize of $1000 in prizes. Book your spot here.

Join a group of friends downtown for the 16th Annual Pufferbelly Run/Walk/Stroll. They’ll run the race on the Pufferbelly Trail. The proceeds from this event will be used to further the work developing trails, including new sections of the Pufferbelly Trail. When completed, the trail will be part of the Poka-Bache Connector, running from Ouabache State Park in Bluffton to Pokagon State Park in Angola. This 81-mile connector trail will bring Steuben, Dekalb, Allen, and Wells communities together.

After your 5k on the Pufferbelly trail, make sure to carb load at the Mac & Cheese Festival. This year, the event has chosen Parkview Field, home of the Fort Wayne TinCaps, to host the 2nd annual Indiana Mac & Cheese Festival. Attendees can expect 50+ one-of-a-kind mac and cheese samples, 150+ craft beers (ciders, seltzers, and spirits), a variety of entertainment options, including a dueling pianos show, magicians from TAG Art, Alex the Fire Breather, and more family-friendly entertainment.​Each attendee will receive “all-inclusive” style tickets with food samples, drink samples, a souvenir cup, a Mac lanyard, and a VIP only gift. This event is for all ages.​​

Fort Wayne is alive for the summer, make sure to get out and have some fun with your friends and family.