Groundbreaking Planned For Food, Clothing Co-Op

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Concordia Theological Seminary in Fort Wayne is planning to break ground on a new facility for its food and clothing co-op.

The co-op supports students and their families by helping ease financial pressures.

The new building will provide dedicated, organized spaces for clothing, food and household supplies.

The co-op currently operates out of a former dormitory and basement storage areas.

21 Alive News says donations from individuals, churches and organizations help support the program, which serves a seminary with nearly 300 students.