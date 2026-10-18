October 18, 2026
Local News

Trick-Or-Treating Hours Announced

by Alyssa Foster0
unsplash.com

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne’s Halloween trick-or-treating hours will run from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 31.

Police urge parents to accompany children, residents to keep porches well-lit, and drivers to use extra caution.

Additional trick-or-treating events in the area happening on Sunday, October 31 can be found below:

  • 2 to 4 p.m. – American Legion 241, 7605 Bluffton Road, Waynedale
  • 4 to 6 p.m. – Riverside Gardens, 14701 Schwartz Road, Grabill
  • 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. – FW Urban League, 2135 S. Hanna St.
  • 6 to 8 p.m. – Christ’s Church, 3131 Maplecrest Road

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