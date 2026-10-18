Trick-Or-Treating Hours Announced

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne’s Halloween trick-or-treating hours will run from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 31.
Police urge parents to accompany children, residents to keep porches well-lit, and drivers to use extra caution.
Additional trick-or-treating events in the area happening on Sunday, October 31 can be found below:
- 2 to 4 p.m. – American Legion 241, 7605 Bluffton Road, Waynedale
- 4 to 6 p.m. – Riverside Gardens, 14701 Schwartz Road, Grabill
- 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. – FW Urban League, 2135 S. Hanna St.
- 6 to 8 p.m. – Christ’s Church, 3131 Maplecrest Road