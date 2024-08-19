FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Tonkel Road is back open, but police have just started their investigation into a shooting Monday morning.

Just before 4 a.m., police were dispatched to the Cedar Creek Bridge after a caller reported a vehicle into the guardrail. Upon arrival, officers found an SUV with two people inside.

A man and a woman inside appeared to have gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead at the scene. There were two long guns located in the vehicle.

Police say there is no threat to the public at this time. Detectives believe this is an isolated incident, only involving the two parties located inside of the vehicle.

Tonkel Road was reopened just before 8 a.m.

The incident remains under investigation.