Trump announces 50% tariffs on Canadian goods

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Monday announced 50% tariffs on selected Canadian goods, saying the move is a response to what his administration describes as unfair Canadian trade practices affecting U.S. auto, alcohol and dairy industries.

According to a senior administration official, the tariffs will apply to most Canadian imports but will exempt energy products, potash, fish and critical minerals. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity during a call with reporters, said Canada was one of the few countries besides China to impose retaliatory measures following previous U.S. tariffs.

The administration said Trump signed three proclamations authorizing the tariffs under Section 338 of the Trade Act of 1930.

The tariffs will also apply to some goods that had previously been covered under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA). The 2020 trade agreement has expired, and negotiations on a new agreement are expected to continue through 2036.

The administration also said Trump has directed aides to examine whether additional tariffs on Canada are warranted, citing the impact of Canadian wildfire smoke on air quality in parts of the United States.

Economists have said new tariffs could affect prices for consumers and businesses, while the announcement is expected to add to ongoing trade tensions between the United States and Canada.