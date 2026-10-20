Two killed in head-on crash involving semi in Putnam County, Ohio

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ohio (WOWO) — Two people were killed Tuesday morning in a head-on crash involving a passenger vehicle and a semi on State Route 613 in Putnam County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the crash happened around 8:18 a.m. Oct. 20 in Van Buren Township.

Investigators say a 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by 45-year-old Lyle St. Clair Jr. of West Millgrove was traveling west when it crossed the center line and struck an eastbound 2025 Freightliner Cascadia semi driven by 47-year-old Christopher Clements of Findlay.

St. Clair and his passenger, 43-year-old Adam L. Koebel of Leipsic, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Clements’ condition was not specified in the patrol’s release.

State Route 613 will remain closed until the Ohio Department of Transportation completes roadway repairs.

The crash remains under investigation.