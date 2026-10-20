McDonald’s brings back Halloween Boo Buckets featuring Disney villains

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — McDonald’s is bringing back its popular Halloween Boo Buckets with a Disney-inspired twist this year, featuring five iconic villains.

Beginning Tuesday, October 20, customers at participating McDonald’s restaurants nationwide can purchase a Disney Villains Boo Buckets Happy Meal while supplies last.

This year’s collection features five designs inspired by Disney villains: Jafar from “Aladdin,” Ursula from “The Little Mermaid,” Scar from “The Lion King,” Cruella from “101 Dalmatians” and Maleficent from “Sleeping Beauty.”

The limited-edition Halloween buckets will replace the traditional Happy Meal boxes and will be available exclusively with Happy Meal purchases.

Customers can choose from a Hamburger Happy Meal, a four-piece Chicken McNuggets Happy Meal or a six-piece Chicken McNuggets Happy Meal. Each meal will come in one of the collectible Halloween pails.

The annual Boo Buckets promotion has become a Halloween tradition for McDonald’s, with the collectible containers returning in different designs over the years.

The Disney Villains Boo Buckets will be available at participating locations beginning October 20 for a limited time, while supplies last.

For more information, visit McDonald’s website.