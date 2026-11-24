FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — A new $280,000 public restroom has been installed in downtown Fort Wayne, but residents will have to wait until spring before they can use it.

The Portland Loo was installed Monday on the east side of Barr Street, between Washington Boulevard and Wayne Street, according to the City of Fort Wayne.

The city says the restroom is expected to be operational in December, but officials plan to open it to the public in the spring to avoid freezing service lines during the winter.

The city is also working to determine cleaning arrangements after requested funding for restroom maintenance was cut from Fort Wayne’s 2027 budget.

The Portland Loo is designed to withstand heavy use and resist vandalism. It is made of stainless steel and coated with an anti-graffiti powder, making it easier to clean and maintain.

More than 300 Portland Loos have been installed across the country.

The project is intended to provide another public restroom option for people visiting and spending time in downtown Fort Wayne.