FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Plans for Fort Wayne’s North River District are moving forward after the Redevelopment Commission approved a roughly $3.1 million contract for architectural design and engineering services.

The contract with Design Collaborative and Engineering Resources Inc. covers streetscape and site planning for the 30-acre development, along with architectural design for a 160,000-square-foot fieldhouse and a 600-space parking garage.

Nine teams submitted proposals for the work. The Design Collaborative and Engineering Resources team was selected based on its experience with projects including Promenade Park, Franke Park Renaissance, Pearl Street developments and the Turnstone Plassman Athletic Center.

The team also includes landscape architecture firm Anderson Bohlander, urban planning firm Gehl, parking design firm Walker Consultants, universal design consultant Mike Mushett and graphics and wayfinding consultant One Lucky Guitar.

The firms will work alongside PB Development, the Kansas City-based master developer, and an advisory group made up of neighborhood and business representatives, local organizations and government officials.

The planned fieldhouse is expected to accommodate a variety of sports and activities, including basketball, soccer, volleyball, wrestling, cheerleading, pickleball, baseball and flag football. The project is intended to help Fort Wayne grow its youth and adaptive sports tourism industry.

Feasibility studies estimate the fieldhouse could generate about $36 million in economic activity annually, support nearly 900 jobs and contribute approximately $12.9 million in labor income each year. The facility is also projected to generate demand for about 54,000 hotel nights annually and roughly $733,000 in food and beverage and innkeepers tax revenue.

Final designs for the first phase of streetscape work and the fieldhouse are expected in the summer and fall of 2027, with construction potentially beginning in late fall of that year.

More information is available at TheNorthRiverDistrict.com.