Two Vehicle Fatal Crash in Toledo

Toledo, Ohio (WOWO) – The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on July 11, 2025, at approximately 4:53 p.m. The crash took place on U.S. Route 20 near milepost 1 in Richfield Township, Lucas County.

Landon P. Kreischer, age 18, of Metamora, Ohio, was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Malibu eastbound on U.S. Route 20. Kirk M. Simmons, age 40, of Fayette, Ohio, was driving a 2000 Kenworth semi-tractor trailer westbound on U.S. Route 20. Mr. Kreischer’s vehicle crossed the center line and struck Mr. Simmons’ vehicle head-on. As a result of the crash, both cars went off the roadway, and the Malibu caught fire. The fire was extinguished by passing motorists.

Mr. Kreischer was pronounced deceased at the scene. Mr. Simmons was treated on the scene for minor injuries. U.S. Route 20 remains closed as crews work to clear the scene. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

The Patrol was assisted by the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Richfield Township Fire Department, Springfield Township Fire Department, Ohio Department of Transportation, Lucas County Coroner’s Office, Joey’s Towing, and Bubba’s Towing.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds all motorists to always wear safety belts and never drive impaired or distracted. The crash remains under investigation.