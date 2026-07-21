Two Women Charged After Alleged Kidnapping of 4-Year-Old Child in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — Two women are facing multiple felony charges after authorities say a 4-year-old child was taken from a Monroe County home during an alleged overnight abduction.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a residence Sunday at 11:47 p.m. after receiving a report that a woman had forced her way into the home, assaulted people inside and left with the child in a vehicle according to Fox 59 Indy.

Investigators said the suspects were identified as 25-year-old Lena Volpe and 35-year-old Alexander Porter.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said both women were preliminarily charged with burglary of a dwelling, a Level 4 felony; kidnapping of a victim under 14 years old, a Level 5 felony; battery resulting in bodily injury, a Class A misdemeanor; and battery without injury, a Class B misdemeanor.

When deputies arrived, they determined the child had been taken by the child’s mother, but authorities said the mother did not have custodial rights to the child.

Officials immediately established an emergency GPS tracking request for the suspect’s cellphone as investigators worked to locate the child.

A traffic stop was conducted in Bloomington at 12:17 a.m., according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said both suspects were taken into custody and the 4-year-old child was located safely and reunited with family members.

Volpe and Porter were transported to the Monroe County Jail.

The investigation remains ongoing, and additional details about the circumstances surrounding the alleged abduction were not immediately released.