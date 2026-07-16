U.S., Iran Exchange New Strikes as Tensions Escalate Across Middle East

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The United States and Iran exchanged another round of military strikes early Thursday, raising concerns that the conflict could expand across the Middle East.

The U.S. said it carried out strikes on targets deeper inside Iran, including areas near Tehran, and targeted a vessel it accused of attempting to breach a U.S. naval blockade. The U.S. military said the ship ignored repeated warnings before it was disabled.

Iran responded by launching missiles and drones toward Bahrain, Jordan and Kuwait, countries that host U.S. military forces. Officials in those nations reported the attacks but said there were no immediate reports of casualties or significant damage. Kuwait later reported another round of incoming fire.

The latest attacks mark another escalation after several days of military action between the two countries. Fighting has continued despite earlier efforts aimed at reducing tensions.

Iranian officials said U.S. strikes have killed more than 35 people and wounded more than 300 others. Those casualty figures have not been independently verified.

Iranian state media reported additional U.S. strikes in several provinces, including areas around Tehran and Semnan province, which is home to missile production and Iran’s space program.

The U.S. military also said it struck military facilities on Greater Tunb Island, a strategic island near the Strait of Hormuz. The waterway is one of the world’s busiest shipping routes for oil and other goods.

Iran has warned it could expand its military response if additional U.S. strikes target key infrastructure. Military spokesperson Col. Ebrahim Zolfaghari said Iran would defend the Strait of Hormuz and warned against further U.S. action in the region.

The ongoing conflict has renewed concerns about global energy supplies. Brent crude oil traded above $85 per barrel Thursday, reflecting continued uncertainty surrounding shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he still believes a negotiated settlement remains possible.

“They don’t like what we’re doing, and they do want to settle,” Trump said. “We’ll find out whether or not we settle with them.”

Diplomatic efforts to reduce tensions continue. Pakistan said Thursday it remains in contact with both Washington and Tehran but acknowledged that reaching an agreement has become increasingly difficult.

The conflict began in late February and has continued with repeated military exchanges between the United States and Iran, increasing concerns about broader instability across the region.