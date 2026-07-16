Northern Indiana Under Heat Advisory, Air Quality Alert as Canadian Wildfire Smoke Lingers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Dangerous heat and smoky skies will continue across northern Indiana through Thursday, prompting the National Weather Service to issue additional heat advisories while air quality alerts remain in effect due to wildfire smoke drifting south from Canada.

Forecasters say afternoon high temperatures will climb into the 90s, with heat index values reaching 100 to 105 degrees in many locations. A Heat Advisory has been issued for portions of southern counties from noon until 8 p.m. today.

In addition to the heat, smoke from Canadian wildfires is expected to keep air quality at unhealthy levels. State environmental agencies in Indiana and Michigan warn that fine particle pollution (PM2.5) could reach “Unhealthy” levels, while ozone pollution may be “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups.” Reduced visibility is also possible as smoke settles closer to the ground.

Health officials recommend limiting strenuous outdoor activities during the hottest part of the day and spending as much time as possible in air-conditioned spaces. Children, older adults, people with chronic health conditions, and outdoor workers face the greatest risk from both extreme heat and poor air quality.

The National Weather Service says this is expected to be its final briefing unless additional heat headlines become necessary later this week.