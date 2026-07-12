Allen County Moves Forward With Countywide Fire, EMS District

Allen County is moving forward with a countywide Fire and EMS district after commissioners unanimously approved the final ordinances needed for consolidation.

The new Allen County Fire and EMS District will begin operations January 1st, 2027, combining multiple fire agencies into one system.

Leaders say the move will improve response times, address declining volunteer firefighter numbers, and ensure the closest available crews respond to emergencies regardless of jurisdiction. Fort Wayne Fire Department will remain separate.

Officials say the unified district will create more consistent service, shared resources, and a single tax levy across much of Allen County.