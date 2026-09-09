Victory Gardens housing development passes key milestone

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — A new 74-home neighborhood on Fort Wayne’s southeast side is one step closer to breaking ground.

Fort Wayne City Council approved one-million-dollars in Legacy Fort Wayne funding Tuesday to support infrastructure improvements for Victory Gardens, a proposed residential development at 2700 Elmdale Drive.

Additional funding for roads, sidewalks and utilities includes a $1.089 million READI grant from the Indiana Economic Development Authority and an approximately $1.2 million loan. The loan would be repaid through lot sales and tax increment financing.

The TIF funding is expected to receive final approval at the October Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission meeting.

LegacyOne, Inc., owned by Linda Golden, is developing the 24-million-dollar neighborhood.

The development will include 74 single-family homes, duplexes, townhomes and zero-lot-line units. Homes are expected to be priced between 186-thousand and 325-thousand dollars.

City Community Development Director Jonathan Leist said the project will expand homeownership opportunities in southeast Fort Wayne.

Infrastructure construction is expected to begin before the end of the year. Housing construction will then take place in phases over three years.

Project partners include Habitat for Humanity, Fort Wayne Housing Authority, Realtist Association of Northeast Indiana, Covenant Concepts, Legacy Community Development Corporation and Centier Bank.

City officials estimate the development could support approximately 322 jobs and generate more than $5.2 million in state and local tax revenue.

The project will also prioritize local labor and emerging minority- and women-owned contractors.