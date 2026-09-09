Advanced nuclear microreactor planned for Naval Weapons Station Crane

CRANE, Ind. (WOWO) — Indiana’s first advanced nuclear Micro Modular Reactor is planned for Naval Weapons Station Crane, with installation expected by September 2028.

The Department of War announced Wednesday that the commercially owned and operated reactor will be the Navy’s first shore-based advanced nuclear microreactor.

The reactor is expected to provide reliable, around-the-clock power independent of the commercial electric grid, supporting critical operations at Crane.

The Department of War says the project is also intended to create highly skilled jobs, strengthen the American nuclear supply chain and expand domestic nuclear capabilities.

Indiana Sen. Todd Young applauded the announcement, calling it exciting news for the state.

Young said the project will bring the highest levels of nuclear expertise to Indiana and is another example of the important role Hoosiers are playing in national security.

The project is being carried out through the Army’s Janus Program, in coordination with the Department of the Navy, the Office of the Under Secretary of War for Research and Engineering, the Department of War’s Innovation Unit, the Office of the Assistant Secretary of War for Critical Technologies and the state of Indiana.

What the reactor would do

The Micro Modular Reactor would provide a source of firm power that does not depend on the commercial electric grid.

The Department of War says that capability is intended to help Crane maintain critical operations during demanding conditions and strengthen the installation’s energy resilience.

Crane is a major military research, development and weapons technology installation in southern Indiana.

The project would also mark the first power-producing nuclear reactor installed in Indiana, according to the Department of War.

Part of broader nuclear effort

The Crane project is part of the Janus Program, a broader effort to deploy nuclear microreactors at military installations.

The Department of War says federal, state and local agencies will continue the required safety, environmental, regulatory and installation processes for the Crane project.

Nuclear safety, physical security, cybersecurity and responsible stewardship of taxpayer resources will remain priorities throughout the process.