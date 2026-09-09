Fort Wayne City Council approves nearly $1 million for neighborhood infrastructure projects

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Fort Wayne City Council has approved nearly $1 million for several neighborhood infrastructure projects.

The projects, led by the city’s Public Works Division, include street rehabilitation, vegetation management and upgrades to traffic signal equipment.

The largest project will provide $407,159 for concrete street rehabilitation along Vance Avenue between Hobson Road and Sherborne Avenue.

The city also approved up to $250,000 for vegetation management in public rights of way. The work will include pruning branches, removing trees and shrubs, stump grinding and cutting down herbaceous vegetation.

Another $341,780 will go toward traffic detection hardware. The city says the equipment will help reduce repair calls and modernize traffic signal equipment.

The projects are part of Fort Wayne’s broader investment in neighborhood infrastructure. The city says it plans to invest $37 million in neighborhood infrastructure improvements this year under Mayor Sharon Tucker.