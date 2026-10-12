I&M Offers Tips to Prepare Homes for Winter During Energy Awareness Month

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — With colder weather approaching, Indiana Michigan Power is encouraging customers to take steps to improve home comfort and manage energy use during the winter months.

October is Energy Awareness Month, and I&M recommends several ways homeowners can prepare for colder temperatures, including scheduling a heating system inspection, cleaning or replacing HVAC filters and sealing drafts around windows and doors.

The company also recommends checking attic insulation, taking advantage of natural sunlight, making gradual thermostat adjustments and cleaning gutters and downspouts before winter arrives.

Addressing outdoor maintenance and potential air leaks before temperatures drop can help homeowners prepare for the season and avoid more costly problems later.

Qualifying customers may be eligible for a free Income Qualified Home Energy Checkup and up to $3,000 in weatherproofing products and services, according to I&M.

The company directs customers to ElectricIdeas.com for additional energy-saving tips, products, rebates and information about available programs.

I&M is headquartered in Fort Wayne and serves more than 600,000 customers with approximately 2,000 employees, according to the company.