Bristol Man Charged After Fiery Crash Kills Woman; Police Say Drugs and Alcohol Were Involved

BRISTOL, Ind. (WOWO) — A 25-year-old man is facing multiple charges after police say he was driving a vehicle that crashed and caught fire in Bristol, killing a woman who was inside.

Luis Perez Duran is accused of causing the March 29 crash near Division and Vistula Streets that claimed the life of 23-year-old Dezirae Lemarr of Goshen.

The Bristol Police Department initially reported that officers were called to the area around 12:45 a.m. after a single-vehicle crash. Responders found the vehicle engulfed in flames and wedged between a bridge and a concrete foundation. An injured man was found beneath the bridge and told officers a woman remained inside the vehicle. Police said the flames were too intense to reach her before the fire was extinguished, and Lemarr was found dead inside.

An autopsy determined Lemarr died from burns and smoke inhalation.

Investigators say Perez Duran was behind the wheel at the time of the crash. Court records cited in the case indicate toxicology testing later showed his blood-alcohol concentration was .113.

The testing also reportedly detected THC and cocaine in his system.

Police say the investigation went beyond the physical evidence from the crash scene. Investigators obtained video footage and social-media records that they say showed Perez Duran and Lemarr drinking together before the crash.

Those records are part of the evidence prosecutors are relying on as they pursue charges alleging Perez Duran operated the vehicle while intoxicated and while a controlled substance was present in his system.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Division and Vistula Streets, where the vehicle left the roadway and became trapped between the bridge and a concrete structure. The fire was severe enough that emergency crews could not immediately reach Lemarr. The bridge itself sustained visible damage from the fire, although the Elkhart County Highway Department later inspected it and determined it was safe for normal use.

Lemarr was 23 years old. Her obituary says she was from Goshen, graduated from Goshen High School in 2020 and worked at Travel Star Products. She was also a volunteer at The Window in Goshen and enjoyed spending time with friends, video games, kayaking and music.

Perez Duran now faces several charges connected to Lemarr’s death, including allegations involving operating a vehicle while intoxicated or with a controlled substance in his system.

The charges stem from allegations by police and prosecutors, and they are not findings of guilt. Perez Duran is presumed innocent unless and until he is convicted in court.