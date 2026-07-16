Wildfire Smoke From Canada Could Impact Air Quality Across Northwest Ohio Thursday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WOWO) — A smoke advisory has been issued for Thursday as a dense plume of wildfire smoke from Canada moves into northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan, bringing concerns about reduced air quality, hazy skies and possible health impacts for some residents.

Forecasters say the smoke has shown signs of reaching ground level, increasing the likelihood that people across the region will notice both a smoky haze and changes in air quality throughout the day.

The greatest impacts are expected Thursday as the wildfire smoke spreads across the area.

Residents may see increasingly hazy skies, reduced sunshine and cooler temperatures as the smoke filters overhead. Forecast temperatures are expected to run about 5 to 10 degrees cooler than they would have without the smoke layer.

The primary concern is the potential for worsening air quality if the smoke mixes down to the surface.

Officials say residents should be prepared for:

Hazy skies throughout the day

Cooler-than-normal temperatures

Reduced air quality caused by wildfire smoke

A smoky smell outdoors

People with asthma, lung disease or other respiratory conditions may be more sensitive to the conditions. Health officials say those individuals could experience coughing, throat irritation or difficulty breathing, especially if they spend extended periods outdoors.

Residents in sensitive groups are encouraged to limit prolonged outdoor activity Thursday, particularly during times when smoke appears heavier.

Anyone experiencing irritation or breathing problems should move indoors where air quality is typically better.

Forecasters say smoke levels can change throughout the day depending on wind direction and atmospheric conditions, and residents should continue monitoring updated forecasts and air quality information.

Even people without respiratory conditions may notice the smell of smoke as the wildfire plume moves through the region.