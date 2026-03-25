March 25, 2026
Local News

WOWO TRAFFIC: Tillman Road Closed Due To Downed Power Lines

by David Scheie0

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Tillman Rd between Lower Huntington and Calhoun is closed.

A crash in the area dropped the power lines across Tillman.

Tillman is expected to be closed up to 6 hours while crews make repairs.

Alternative routes Advised.

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