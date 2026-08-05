August 5, 2026
Local News

Harbor Freight to open new Fort Wayne store this fall

by WOWO News0
(Photo supplied/Harbor Freight)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Harbor Freight Tools plans to open a new store in Fort Wayne later this year.

The retailer announced Wednesday that its newest location will open in early fall at 10027 Lima Road. The company said it will announce an official grand opening date closer to the opening.

The new store is expected to create between 10 and 15 jobs.

Harbor Freight said the location will carry its full lineup of tools and equipment, including hand tools, power tools, tool storage, generators, outdoor power equipment and automotive equipment.

The Fort Wayne store is part of the company’s continued expansion. Harbor Freight, a family-owned retailer founded in 1977, operates more than 1,600 stores nationwide.

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