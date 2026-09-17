Yakym votes for bill targeting data center energy costs

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOWO) — Congressman Rudy Yakym voted for legislation aimed at making large data centers responsible for the additional electricity and infrastructure costs associated with their operations.

The House passed the Ratepayer Protection Act, H.R. 9340, on Wednesday by a 417-to-3 vote. The bill directs state utility regulators to consider standards requiring large data centers to cover the full incremental costs of power generation, transmission and distribution upgrades needed to serve them.

The legislation applies to large-load customers, including data centers, with peak demand of at least 100 megawatts at a single site or campus.

Yakym said Hoosier families and businesses should not have to cover electricity costs associated with data center projects.

The bill now moves to the Senate for consideration.