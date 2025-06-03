Hogsett Confirms Indy Hosts 2028 Trials

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — The Olympic swim trials are making a big splash because they’re coming back to Indy!

After smashing records in 2024, Lucas Oil Stadium will host the U.S. Olympic swimming trials again in 2028. That marks the eighth time Indianapolis has landed this event, more than any other city.

At a Tuesday press conference at Lucas Oil Stadium, Mayor Joe Hogsett shared his excitement. “This is such a wonderful announcement on a beautiful day in the city of Indianapolis. In recent years, our city has been consistently hosting some of the biggest events in the entire country, in the world even. Today, I’m thrilled to announce we have yet another big win to celebrate.”

In 2024, the Colts’ turf was transformed into a massive Olympic pool, drawing nearly 300,000 fans and breaking the world attendance record twice.

“We set the bar very high during the 2024 U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials. In fact, during the week-long event, we broke the world record for the most well-attended swim meet not once, but twice. So in 2028, let’s plan to do it again three times,” Hogsett added.

USA Swimming interim CEO Bob Vincent said, “All lanes lead to Indy,” underscoring the city’s reputation as a premier host.

Mark your calendars. The 2028 Summer Olympics will be in Los Angeles from July 14 to 30, but the swim trials will be right here in Indianapolis again.