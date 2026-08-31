18th Annual Allen County Safety Fair Coming to Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The 18th annual Allen County Safety Fair is coming up next month, offering children and families an opportunity to learn about safety and emergency preparedness.

The free event will take place Saturday, Sept. 12, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Public Safety Academy in Fort Wayne.

Organizers say the Safety Fair is designed to help children and families learn how to stay safe and be prepared for emergencies.

The event will feature local public safety organizations and activities focused on safety and preparedness.

The Allen County Safety Fair is free and open to the public.