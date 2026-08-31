Columbia City Couple Killed, Fort Wayne Man Injured in Fiery Southern Indiana Crash

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — A Columbia City couple was killed and a Fort Wayne man was seriously injured in a fiery crash on Interstate 69 in southern Indiana Saturday morning.

Indiana State Police identified the victims as 77-year-old Timothy W. Graham and 77-year-old Carol A. Graham of Columbia City.

According to ISP, Timothy Graham was driving a truck when it crashed into an unoccupied semi that had been used to apply epoxy for a construction project.

The semi caught fire following the crash, and epoxy leaked from the vehicle.

A 29-year-old construction worker from Fort Wayne was also injured. He was taken by medical helicopter to Eskenazi Hospital in Indianapolis. ISP did not provide an update on his condition.

The crash happened near mile marker 93 and shut down I-69 in both directions for more than eight hours Saturday.

INDOT said a bridge was also struck during the crash, prompting an inspection. The Indiana Department of Environmental Management responded to assist with the hazardous-material cleanup.

Northbound lanes reopened around noon, while all lanes were back open after 7 p.m. Traffic was diverted onto State Road 45 while crews worked at the scene.