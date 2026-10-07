Google pursuing purchase of homes near Fort Wayne data center

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Google says it plans to pursue voluntary purchases of homes surrounding its data center in southeast Fort Wayne.

The company told WANE 15 it is taking steps to purchase properties adjoining the data center in Allen County, but said the land would be used as a buffer between the facility and surrounding areas rather than for an expansion of the site.

A Google spokesperson said the company is in the process of bringing on a local real estate partner to manage the effort. The real estate partner is expected to contact affected property owners directly within the next few weeks with additional information.

It is not yet clear which properties Google is seeking to purchase or which local real estate company will handle the transactions.

Questions about neighboring properties have surrounded the project since before the data center opened. WANE 15 asked the City of Fort Wayne in 2024 why Google was not required to purchase adjoining properties.

At the time, Community Development Division Director Jonathan Leist said the city has planning and zoning regulations governing development and that officials encourage developers to work proactively with neighboring property owners. However, he said requiring a business to purchase additional property beyond what is necessary to meet development requirements could negatively affect community growth.

Google has not announced a timeline for completing the potential property purchases.