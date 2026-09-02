2026 Indiana State Fair Draws More Than 800,000; Wiffle Ball Field to Become Permanent

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — More than 800,000 people attended this year’s Indiana State Fair, which faced several rounds of severe weather during its 15-day run.

The Indiana State Fair Commission says 800,461 people attended the 2026 fair, which wrapped up August 23.

Despite the weather, the fair recorded its strongest final week since moving to its three-weekend format in 2009. The final Sunday was also the second-highest attended final day since 2009.

Severe storms led to five days of gate closures and shelter-in-place periods during the fair.

Indiana State Fair Commission Executive Director Ray Allison said fairgoers, employees, vendors, exhibitors and partners showed patience and understanding while safety remained the priority.

One of the most popular additions to this year’s fair is becoming permanent.

The Indiana State Fair and Indianapolis Indians have reached a long-term agreement to keep the Schumacher Stadium Wiffle Ball Field at the fairgrounds.

The field was part of this year’s baseball-themed attractions. Officials say details are still being finalized, but the permanent field is expected to give fairgoers a new summertime tradition.

The fair also highlighted several improvements to the grounds, including a newly renovated Hoosier Lottery Free Stage, a new Gate 6 entrance off Fall Creek Parkway and a new State Fair Train with a permanent depot.

The renovated Free Stage also drew record crowds. An estimated 9,000 people attended Josiah Queen’s August 9 concert, making it the largest crowd in the venue’s history.

The 170th Indiana State Fair is scheduled for August 6 through August 22, 2027, with the fair closed Mondays.