Husted Calls on States to End “Drive-Only” Licenses for Illegal Immigrants

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOWO) — U.S. Sen. Jon Husted is calling on 19 states and Washington, D.C. to end policies allowing people who are in the country illegally to obtain what are known as “drive-only” driver’s licenses.

Husted, a Republican from Ohio, sent letters to the governors of the 19 states and the mayor of Washington, D.C., arguing the licenses put Americans at risk and undermine public trust.

The licenses are issued by some states to people who cannot demonstrate lawful immigration status or provide a Social Security number.

The states currently allowing the licenses include California, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Nevada, Oregon, Rhode Island, Utah, Vermont, Virginia and Washington, along with Delaware and Hawaii.

Husted pointed to an Aug. 29 crash in Fulton County, Ohio, that killed an Ohio resident. The other driver, Washington G. Naula Ochoa, had obtained a drive-only license in Connecticut and has been charged with aggravated vehicular homicide.

Ohio does not issue drive-only licenses to people who cannot demonstrate lawful presence. State requirements call for proof of citizenship or lawful presence to obtain a driver’s license or state identification card.

Husted previously sent a similar request to federal transportation and homeland security officials, urging them to prohibit states from issuing the licenses.