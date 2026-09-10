Parents Warned About Online Scams Targeting Kids as School Year Begins

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — With the school year underway, children are spending more time online for homework, studying and communicating with classmates, but that increased screen time can also expose them to scams and other digital threats.

Technology experts are warning parents to be aware of scams that can target children through video games, social media and messaging apps.

Dr. Ray Pastore, an instructional technology professor at UNC Wilmington and a researcher and father of three, says parents should teach their children how to recognize common warning signs before they encounter a scam.

Some scams can appear through seemingly harmless game add-ons, direct messages or links that ask users to provide personal information.

Parents are encouraged to talk with their children about not clicking on suspicious links, sharing personal information or communicating with unknown people online.

If a child does accidentally click a malicious link or interact with a scammer, experts recommend securing affected accounts and information as quickly as possible and talking with the child about what happened.

Parents can also use parental controls and establish clear digital boundaries while keeping an open conversation about online safety.

The advice comes as children head back to school and spend more time using phones, computers, gaming systems and other connected devices.