September 10, 2026
Local News

New Haven to Hold 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony Friday

by WOWO News0
a group of flags on a stone surface with flowers and a city in the background

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WOWO) — The City of New Haven will hold a community ceremony Friday to honor and remember those who lost their lives during the September 11th attacks.

The ceremony will begin at 8 a.m. Friday, Sept. 11, at The 909, located at 909 Main Street in New Haven.

Following the ceremony, several groups of community volunteers will take part in projects around the city.

The event is part of New Haven’s effort to remember the victims of the 9/11 attacks while bringing community members together through volunteer service.

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