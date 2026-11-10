2027 Tax Brackets Released: What Changes for Individuals and Married Couples

WASHINGTON (WOWO). The IRS has released its 2027 federal income-tax brackets and standard deductions, with increases across income levels to account for inflation.

The standard deduction for single taxpayers is increasing by 500 dollars to 16,600 dollars. Married couples filing jointly will get a 1,000-dollar increase, bringing their standard deduction to 33,200 dollars.

Income thresholds for individual tax brackets are rising by several hundred to several thousand dollars, depending on the bracket. The increases for married couples filing jointly are generally about twice as large.

The IRS adjusts tax brackets annually using the Consumer Price Index. The 2027 inflation adjustment is half a percentage point higher than the previous year’s adjustment, reflecting higher inflation.

The agency is also increasing the Child Tax Credit by 100 dollars.

IRS CEO Frank Bisignano said the changes will provide additional tax benefits to individuals, businesses and families, including higher standard deductions and an increased Child Tax Credit.

Tax professionals say workers may want to review the new thresholds and consider whether their paycheck withholding needs to be adjusted.

The changes apply to income earned during the 2027 tax year, which taxpayers generally will report when filing returns in 2028.