ST. JOE, Ind. (WOWO) – A 56-year-old man was injured Wednesday after falling from the back of a garbage truck while it was traveling in DeKalb County, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened around 12:25 p.m. November 18 in the 5500 block of County Road 52 near St. Joe.

According to the sheriff’s office, the garbage truck was traveling westbound when the driver reached his next stop, just west of the intersection of County Roads 52 and 55. The driver then noticed the passenger was no longer holding onto the rear passenger side of the truck.

The driver turned around and found the man lying on the ground. He told investigators he had been traveling about 30 mph when the passenger fell from the back of the truck for an unknown reason.

The injured man, identified as 56-year-old Joseph Aleman of Avilla, suffered a head laceration and a large bump to the upper back portion of his head.

Aleman was taken by Parkview EMS to Parkview DeKalb for treatment.

The truck’s driver, 59-year-old Robert Goings of Auburn, was not injured. No damage to the truck was reported.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by DeKalb County Central Dispatch, Concord Township Fire Department and Parkview EMS.