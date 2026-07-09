Fire destroys Elkhart County furniture shop as multiple departments respond

The Lead Off

A fire heavily damaged a furniture shop near Millersburg in Elkhart County Tuesday morning.

Fire officials say the blaze started in the attic, and no injuries were reported.

More than a dozen fire departments responded, while nearby Millersburg reported temporary water pressure issues during the response.

Fire destroys Elkhart County furniture shop

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) A fire heavily damaged a furniture shop near Millersburg in Elkhart County Tuesday morning, bringing a response from more than a dozen fire departments.

The fire was reported in the 62000 block of County Road 43 shortly before 10:20 a.m.

Officials said the fire began in the attic of the building. The cause of the fire has not been determined.

Multiple departments respond to blaze

The Millersburg fire chief said 12 to 13 fire departments from three different companies responded to help fight the fire according to WNDU.

Crews worked to extinguish the flames and prevent additional damage to surrounding areas.

Fire officials said most of the products inside the furniture shop were damaged in the blaze.

No injuries were reported.

Water pressure affected in nearby Millersburg

The Town of Millersburg, located south of the fire, reported water pressure issues during the firefighting response.

Town officials said in a social media post that the decrease in water pressure was caused by increased demand for water during the fire response in Goshen.

Officials said the water pressure issue was related to the firefighting effort and the amount of water needed at the scene.

Investigation into cause continues

Fire crews have extinguished the blaze, and officials continue reviewing the circumstances surrounding the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Takeaway