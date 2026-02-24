5 Heart Attack Warning Signs Everyone Should Know

FORT WAYNE, IND. (WOWO) Heart attacks remain a leading health risk, but recognizing warning signs can save lives. Cardiologists identify five key symptoms that may indicate a heart attack: chest pain or discomfort, pain radiating to the neck, shoulders, arms, back, or jaw, shortness of breath, unexplained fatigue, and nausea or lightheadedness.

Chest discomfort is often described as squeezing, fullness, or pressure, and may last several minutes or come and go. When blood flow to the heart is restricted, pain can radiate to other areas, and sudden shortness of breath can occur due to fluid build-up in the lungs.

“Knowing the symptoms of a heart attack can save a life because timely treatment is critical,” said Dr. Muzammil Musani of Lutheran Health Physicians. “The more time passes without restoring blood flow, the greater the damage to the heart muscle, and that damage is irreversible. We have a saying in the cath lab that ‘time is muscle.’”

Lutheran Health Network emphasizes that calling 9-1-1 immediately allows EMS crews to begin treatment en route to the hospital, which can be up to an hour sooner than arriving by car. Lutheran Hospital has been recognized by the American College of Cardiology for its expertise in treating patients with chest pain, earning Chest Pain Center Accreditation with Primary PCI and Resuscitation.

Even if symptoms do not signal a heart attack, they may indicate that the heart is under stress. Doctors can evaluate underlying causes such as coronary artery blockages and intervene before damage occurs. Annual check-ups and heart health assessments are recommended to monitor cardiovascular health.

For more information or to take a free heart health assessment, visit Lutheran Health Network.