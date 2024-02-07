A Portion Of Pontiac Street Will Be Closed Starting Today

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The closure will be between Oliver Street and South Anthony Boulevard, as reported by a Fort Wayne Traffic Engineering Department official.

It’s due to a Fort Wayne Community Development neighborhood improvement project.

The construction is expected to wrap up by Friday, Aug. 2nd.

According to our partners in news at 21ALIVE, a marked detour will be provided using South Anthony Boulevard, Creighton Avenue, and Hanna Street.

For more information or to report an issue, contact the Community Development Department at 311 or visit TREC The Fort.