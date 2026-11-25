INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO) — About 250 Hoosiers displaced by August’s severe storms could soon have a place to stay closer to home, under a temporary housing program arranged by the State of Indiana and FEMA.

Governor Mike Braun and Indiana Department of Homeland Security Executive Director Jonathan Whitham announced Monday that eligible residents will be able to move into travel trailers while they wait for permanent repairs or work to rebuild homes damaged or destroyed by the storms.

The program is designed to move people out of hotels and motels and back into their own communities while they work through the recovery process.

Whitham says the state’s contractor, Tidal Basin, will contact residents directly to determine who qualifies and begin arranging the temporary housing.

Around 250 people are expected to be eligible. The state has not indicated that residents need to apply independently at this stage; Tidal Basin will reach out to those being considered for the program.