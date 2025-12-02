Accelerant Used in Fatal Lima Fire, Police Say

Lima, Ohio (WOWO) — Lima Police and Fire Departments are investigating a suspected arson fire that resulted in one fatality and two injuries on the evening of November 28, 2025.

At approximately 8:30 p.m., crews were dispatched to 410 Ewing Avenue where a house was fully engulfed in flames upon arrival according to WLIO. Firefighters were unable to enter the home due to the intensity of the blaze, which severely damaged the first floor.

According to police, one occupant escaped and reported that another individual allegedly used an accelerant to start the fire, with the intent of trapping others inside. Three of the four occupants made it out; two were treated at Mercy Health – St. Rita’s Medical Center for injuries sustained in the fire. One person who remained inside died as a result of the blaze.

Out of respect for the survivors and the deceased’s family, no names have been released. The victim’s body has been sent for an autopsy. Lima Fire Arson Investigators and Police detectives are continuing their investigation.